WATCH: Israel’s Dror 1 Satellite Is Launched Into Space

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)’s Dror 1 communications satellite was successfully launched into space early Sunday morning from the SpaceX launch facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The launch took place shortly after 8 a.m. (Israeli time) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launcher.

The Dror 1 satellite, Israel’s first communications satellite, weighs 4.5 tons, has a wingspan of 17.8 meters, and bears the largest transmission and reception antennas ever built in Israel. It is intended to serve Israel’s strategic and civilian communications for about 15 years.

 

