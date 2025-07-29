Protest Held In Petach Tikvah After Yeshivah Bochur Is Arrested & Transferred To Military Police

A yeshivah bochur went to the Petach Tikvah police station early Tuesday afternoon to request a “certificate of good conduct” [תעודת יושר] and was arrested on the spot as an army deserter.

A “certificate of good conduct” attests to a person’s lack of a criminal record, which is required to apply to certain official bodies or jobs.

When the bochur, a talmid at the Sephardi Minchat Yehuda yeshivah, arrived at the station, the investigator who checked his details discovered that he was subject to conscription—and he was transferred to the military police.

Shortly afterward, Peleg Yerushalmi called for demonstrations near the police station, and dozens heeded the call, leading to clashes between the police and the protesters.

Rav Doron Gedalia, the Rosh Yeshivah of Michat Yehudah, said in an interview with Kol B’Ramah, “Bochurim were instructed to be careful and not approach police officers. This is an extreme war against Hashem and lomdei Torah. Arrest is a red line; everything must be done to stop it.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)