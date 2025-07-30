Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TONIGHT: Major Asifa in Lakewood to Daven On Behalf of Bochurim and Avreichem in Eretz Yisroel


In response to the urgent call of Gedolei Yisroel both in Eretz Yisrael and Chutz La’aretz, the Lakewood kehilla will unite for a powerful atzeres tefillah and asifas chizuk on Wednesday night.

The asifa comes amid growing concern over the draft crisis in Israel, with fears mounting over government policies targeting yeshiva bochurim and avreichim.

The atzeres will take place on Wednesday night at Ateres Chana (Bais Faiga) beginning with Maariv at 9:45 PM, followed by a program of divrei hisorerus from leading Gedolei Torah and mashpi’im.

Scheduled speakers include:

HaRav Dovid Schustal shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of BMG

  • HaRav Yitzchok Sorotzkin shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva, Telshe and Mesivta of Lakewood

  • HaRav Yeruchem Olshin shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of BMG

  • HaRav Menachem Shapira shlit”a, R”M in Yeshivas Slabodka Yeshiva

Thousands are expected to attend.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



