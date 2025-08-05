Shortly Before Her Ouster: Supreme Court Justices Slam A-G: “What Are You Trying To Hide?”

Shortly before the Israeli government finally ousted Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara from her position in a unanimous vote on Monday, Supreme Court justices made unusually harsh remarks against Baharav-Miara.

According to a report by i24News legal analyst Avishai Grinzaig, the remarks were made during a Supreme Court hearing on a petition by the Choosing Life Forum, demanding that Baharav-Miara launch an investigation into sensitive security leaks that she has chosen to ignore.

As is well-known, Baharav-Miara has engaged in a blatant process of selective judicial enforcement, aggressively pursuing petitions against coalition officials while ignoring petitions against opposition figures.

During the hearing, Justice Yael Willner accused Baharav Miara of making intentionally false claims regarding the leak.

Justice Noam Sohlberg blasted Baharav-Miara’s conduct, including her lack of substantive responses, her inaction, and her attempts to repeatedly postpone the hearing.

“I don’t remember anything like this since I’ve been at the court,” he exclaimed. “What are you trying to hide?”

“There is a serious issue here—not just anything but leaks on grave security matters. This is a serious matter. There’s an uneasy feeling, as if they’re hiding factual and legal details from us…avoiding an investigation of the leaks harms Israeli security,” Sohlberg said firmly.

As per her usual conduct, Baharav-Miara chose not to respond to the report.

