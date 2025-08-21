Top White House Aide Says It’s “High Time” U.S. Designates Muslim Brotherhood a Terror Group

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, says it is “high time” for the United States to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Gorka echoed recent remarks by Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, who called the Brotherhood “the progenitor” and “grandfather of all modern global jihadism.”

“There are pushes in both houses of Congress to declare the Brotherhood a foreign terror group,” Gorka said, noting that several Arab nations, including Jordan, have already taken that step. “We have to recognize that if Arab Muslim nations like Jordan have designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terror organization, it may be high time for us to do so as well.”

Gorka went on to outline the administration’s broader Middle East strategy, saying that Trump views the region through a single lens: Iran. “When the president looks at the region, he doesn’t slice it down into cylinders of excellence,” Gorka explained. “He doesn’t care if you’re the Syrian desk officer or the natural resources expert. He has one overlay for the whole area of responsibility, and that one metric, that one prism, is Iran.”

The White House adviser also praised Israel’s operations in Syria, asserting they have “rewritten the map for the next 50 to 100 years.” He argued that with the fall of the Assad regime, “the murderous mullahs of Iran do not have safe harbor and a resupply route through Syria.” Israel’s actions, he said, amount to “one of the greatest things Israel has achieved for the modern world in the last decade or more.” Gorka added that Trump has extended “the offer of a lifetime” to Syria’s new leadership, while expressing hope that Israel and Turkey could resolve their tensions by “finding the bare minimum overlap in the Venn diagram.”

On Israel’s northern border, Gorka described Hezbollah as gravely weakened, saying the Iranian-backed terror group is “not at death’s door” but “in the ICU.” He also dismissed the idea that anti-Israel sentiment is rising within the Republican Party, calling it the work of “half a dozen very loud people on Twitter and Rumble.” By contrast, he insisted, the 80 million Americans who re-elected Trump “actually have a very special place in their heart for Israel.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)