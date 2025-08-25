Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Yemeni Source: “Airstrikes Alone Won’t Deter The Houthis; Their Leaders Must Be Targeted”

Houthi supporters hold up a portrait of leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi during a rally against the US-led strikes and in the support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

Kan News spoke with a Yemeni media source identified with the opposition to the Houthis, who asserted that the IDF’s attacks on Houthi infrastructure will not cause the terrorist organization to cease its attacks on Israel.

Speaking to Kan following Israel’s attack on Sanaa on Sunday, the source explained that the impact of the strikes in Sanaa is limited.

“They affect the electricity by damaging power stations and oil reserves, but the damage is not a ‘game changer,'” he said, asserting that the only game-changer would be harming the Houthi leadership, including its leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

In June, the IDF tried to assassinate Houthi Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Gharmari, but he survived the attempt.

