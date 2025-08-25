Yemeni Source: “Airstrikes Alone Won’t Deter The Houthis; Their Leaders Must Be Targeted”

Kan News spoke with a Yemeni media source identified with the opposition to the Houthis, who asserted that the IDF’s attacks on Houthi infrastructure will not cause the terrorist organization to cease its attacks on Israel.

Speaking to Kan following Israel’s attack on Sanaa on Sunday, the source explained that the impact of the strikes in Sanaa is limited.

“They affect the electricity by damaging power stations and oil reserves, but the damage is not a ‘game changer,'” he said, asserting that the only game-changer would be harming the Houthi leadership, including its leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

In June, the IDF tried to assassinate Houthi Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Gharmari, but he survived the attempt.

