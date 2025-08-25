Gazan Reports: 14 Killed In Strike On Nasser Hospital In Khan Younis

At least 15 people were killed in an IDF-attributed strike on Nassar Hospital in Khan Younis, Gazan media reported on Monday.

According to reports, several “journalists” and photographers were killed in the attack, including Al-Jazeera channel photographer Muhammad Salama, journalist Miriam Abu Daqa, journalist Muaz Abu Taha, and Palestine TV photographer Hossam Al-Masri, who also worked for Reuters.

The IDF has not yet responded to the reports. However, Army Radio quoted a security official who claimed that the attack on the hospital was not an airstrike carried out by the Israeli Air Force. He did not provide further details.

According to Hamas’s “Health Ministry,” the IDF bombed the same spot on the fourth floor of the hospital twice.

Media reports said that a suicide drone exploded on the external stairs on the top floor of the Yassin building, where the hospital’s emergency room is located, and a second attack took place after a rescue team arrived at the site.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)