Breslov Rav Warns: “Hundreds And Thousands Will Shut Down Ben Gurion Airport”

A senior Breslover Rav warned that chassidim will hold large protests and disrupt the operations at Ben Gurion Airport if the plan being advanced by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to allow “draft dodgers” to travel to Uman is declared illegal.

The report comes after Israeli media reported that the IDF is preparing a large-scale arrest operation of Breslover “draft dodgers” at Ben-Gurion Airport.

“We are talking about hundreds and thousands who will stop the activity at Ben Gurion Airport and seek to leave in any way,” the Rav said. “No one will succeed in preventing a chassid from reaching his Rebbe.”

The Rav emphasized that “even the Rabbanim won’t have control over these young people. Protests will take place at Ben Gurion Airport and in front of the Attorney General’s house.”

Yisrael Porush, the chairman of the Magen U’Moshiah organization, said in an interview with Kol Chai that “if necessary, we will bring 20,000 people to the airport and block the place. If we don’t fly, no one will fly. What is permissible for the left is permissible for us. Right now, the Gedolei Yisrael have asked us not to do this, but it may still happen. Solutions are being worked on, but all options are still on the table.”

A source in Agudas Israel says, “I remind you that these are people who, during the COVID pandemic, when there were no flights, went through forests on foot or crossed frozen rivers with an inflatable boat. They are willing to invest a lot to reach the tzaddik. For them, it is a great mitzvah for which they are willing to give their lives, and they will shake the country if they try to stop them from flying.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)