ABSURD: As Elul Begins, Palestinian Authority Condemns Blowing Shofars, Claiming It’s A “Tool Of Jewish Sovereignty”

The Palestinian Authority condemned efforts by Jewish groups to blow shofar on Har HaBayis during Elul, absurdly describing it as a “dangerous tool” used to show Jewish sovereignty in Yerushalayim.

In a statement, the P.A.’s Jerusalem Governorate alleged that the shofar — which Klal Yisroel has used for millennia as a call to teshuvah — is “no longer a passing religious ritual,” but rather a supposed attempt by Israel to “impose its sovereignty” on the Makom HaMikdash.

The statement went so far as to label the soundings of the shofar as a “direct assault” on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and held the Israeli government “fully responsible for repercussions.”

Ramallah claimed that tekias shofar is tied to “declaring victory and control,” and accused Israel of trying to turn Har Habayis into a “center for Talmudic rituals.” The P.A. called on the United Nations to intervene to “protect” Islamic and Christian sites in Yerushalayim.

Separately, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry joined in the condemnations, blasting what it called “provocations, including blowing the shofar,” and denouncing Israel for allowing “extremists” onto the site.

The shofar has been a central part of Yiddishkeit since the days of Avrohom Avinu. Most well-known as the mitzvah of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, its piercing blasts are a clarion call to teshuvah. Throughout the month of Elul, in kehillos worldwide, the shofar is sounded daily after Shacharis to arouse Yidden to prepare for the Yemei Hadin.

That being said, rabbanim across the spectrum have stated unequivocally that going on the Har Habayis is an issur kareis and is assur gammur.

