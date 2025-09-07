Israeli Cabinet Meets in Underground Location for Second Week Amid Security Concerns

Israel’s weekly cabinet meeting was once again convened Sunday in a secure underground location in Jerusalem, a minister’s office confirmed to The Times of Israel.

The decision marks the second consecutive week that the government has opted for heightened security measures. Last week’s meeting was relocated after threats from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time publicly dismissed the warnings.

Security around senior officials has been significantly reinforced in recent days, following Israel’s targeted strike late last month that killed several top Houthi leaders in Yemen and Sunday’s Houthi drone attack that struck Ramon Airport in the Negev.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)