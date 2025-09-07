Record U.S. Delegation of State Legislators to Visit Israel Amid Global Criticism of Gaza War

Israel will host the largest-ever delegation of American state legislators next week, with 250 lawmakers from all 50 states arriving for a weeklong tour aimed at bolstering U.S.-Israel ties and countering mounting global criticism of the Gaza war.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed Sunday that the bipartisan delegation includes five legislators from each state, most of whom will be setting foot in Israel for the first time. The ministry is billing the trip as a strategic effort to shape opinion at the grassroots of American politics, where statehouses often debate anti-Israel resolutions and measures linked to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The lawmakers are slated to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. Their itinerary includes tours across the country, with a visit to the Gaza border region to plant trees and hear security briefings designed to underscore Israel’s ongoing challenges.

Israeli officials say the mission is designed not only to strengthen bonds but also to equip American legislators to resist anti-Israel measures in their home states. “State lawmakers play a direct role in legislation on BDS and antisemitism,” a ministry official said, noting that the presence of such a large bipartisan group is intended to blunt international campaigns against Israel.

The visit is part of a broader Foreign Ministry initiative launched last month to bring more than 400 international delegations — totaling some 5,000 participants — by the end of the year. The stated goal is to “help spread the Israeli narrative in international media” at a time when the government faces withering criticism over civilian casualties in Gaza and its handling of the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, the cabinet postponed debate on a separate proposal to establish a new public diplomacy unit inside the Foreign Ministry. The unit would be tasked with countering what officials describe as a surge of anti-Israel messaging abroad. The measure is now scheduled to be taken up next week.

