H’YD: These Are The Victims Of The Ramot Terror Attack

One of the six people murdered in the Ramot terror attack on Monday morning was identified as Reb Levi Yitzchak Pash, H’yd.

The niftar was evacuated from the scene in critical condition, and the hospital later pronounced his death. 

Yeshivas Kol Torah, where the niftar worked for many years, issued a statement saying: “With deep sorrow and grief, Yeshivas Kol Torah Yeshiva announces the murder of its devoted staff member, Reb Levi Yitzchak Pash, H’yd, in the horrific shooting attack that took place this morning at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem.

 “Reb Levi Yitzchak, H’yd, a resident of Tel Tzion and longtime maintenance worker at the yeshivah, was well-known and beloved among the talmidei yeshivah and residents of the neighborhood. Over the years, he became known as a man devoted to acts of chessed, generous with his money, and constantly immersed in Torah study. He dedicated his life to serving the public and supporting the talmidim of the yeshiva.”

His levaya will depart from Yeshivas Kol Torah in Bayit Vegan at 4 p.m.

Reb Levi Yitzchak Pash, H’yd
Reb Pash, H’yd, saying a bracha at a family chasunah the night before he was murdered.

Another victim was a newlywed avreich, Reb Yaakov Pinto, H’yd, 25, a new immigrant from Spain and a resident of Jerusalem.

Reb Yaakov Pinto, H’yd.

The third victim is the avreich, Reb Yisrael Mantzer, H’yd, of Jerusalem.

Reb Yisrael Mantzer, H’yd.

A fourth victim was the chashuve avreich HaRav Dovid Yosef, H’yd, 43, a resident of Ramot.

HaRav Dovid Yosef, H’yd.

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

