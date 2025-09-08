Ramot Terror Survivor Thinks That The Bus Driver Collaborated With The Terrorists

Malka Cohen, a woman who survived the Ramot terror attack on Monday, told Channel 14 News that she thinks the bus driver collaborated with the terrorists.

She said that although she endured an indescribable trauma, she agreed to be interviewed because she wants to convey important information.

She said she was on the 62 bus, and it was extremely crowded. When the bus reached the Ramot Junction, the bus driver stopped the bus, closed the doors, and refused to move.

“It stood at the bus stop for five, seven minutes and didn’t move from the stop,” Malka said. “He wouldn’t let anyone off the bus. I thought there was some type of malfunction. We waited there for several minutes, and he wouldn’t let us get off.”

“He then turned off the motor, and at that moment, the terrorists entered the bus. I managed, together with other people at the back of the bus, to escape. But the people in the front were shot.”

Malka then repeated that the bus driver stood at the stop for about seven minutes, and when the passengers asked the bus driver why he’s not moving, he refused to answer.

The interview comes after an earlier report that the police arrested two bus drivers at the scene and transferred them to the Shin Bet for interrogations. Amid a wave of rumors on social media that the drivers had a connection to the terrorists, the police stated that the interrogations were carried out as part of the standard procedure for witnesses.

