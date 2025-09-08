Terror Attack in Israel – Another Dark Day in Am Yisrael

This morning in Ramot, six precious lives were stolen by terrorists. Among them were young fathers on their way to kollel, a beloved yeshiva worker, a newlywed, and a man who devoted his life to Torah and chessed.

* Reb Levi Yitzchak Pash, Hy’d – a devoted member of Yeshivas Kol Torah, known for his generosity and chessed.

•⁠ ⁠Reb Yaakov Pinto, Hy’d – only 25 years old, married just 3 months ago, his parents’ only son.

•⁠ ⁠Reb Yisrael Mantzer, Hy’d – 31 years old, a young father of 3, murdered on his way to kollel.

•⁠ ⁠Rav Dovid Yosef, Hy’d – 43 years old, killed with his sefarim in hand.

•⁠ ⁠Reb Mordechai Steintz, Hy’d – 79, a ba’al chessed who built community and Torah in Ramot.

💔 Wives became widows in an instant.

💔 Children woke up with fathers and went to sleep as orphans.

Ohr Hadassah is here for them.

We stand with the widows and orphans of terror, providing comfort, therapy, financial assistance, and the strength to rebuild.

👉 As Elul begins, when we beg Hashem for rachamim, how can we not show rachamim to His children left behind?

Please give now, and show these families they are not alone.