REVEALED: How Herzog Tried To Arrange A Pardon For PM Before Becoming President

Netanyahu, Herzog and Trump. (GPO)

Even before he was elected president, Isaac Herzog tried to advance the granting of a pardon to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Haaretz reported on Thursday evening.

According to the report, Herzog discussed the matter with former President Reuven Rivlin, suggesting that Netanyahu and Rivlin meet to discuss it. Herzog acted secretly, partly out of fear of criticism from the center-left.

This was before an indictment was filed against Netanyahu.

In practice, such a meeting never took place. It is well-known that there were strained ties between Rivlin and Netanyahu.

On Wednesday, Herzog announced that he had received an official letter from U.S. President Donald Trump calling on him to consider granting a pardon to Netanyahu.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

