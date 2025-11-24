Report: Remains Of Israeli Hostage Recovered In Gaza

Al Jazeera reported on Monday that the remains of an Israeli hostage were recovered in the northern area of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the body had been held by the Islamic Jihad terror group.

The Hamas or Islamic Jihad terror groups have not issued any official announcements on the transfer of a body to Israel.

The report comes about a week and a half after Hamas transferred the body of Meni Godard, H’yd, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri who was murdered and abducted from his home on October 7.

The remains of three hostages remain in the hands of terrorist organizations in Gaza: Dror Or, H’yd, Ran Gvili, H’yd, and Sutthisak Rinthalak, a Thai national.

