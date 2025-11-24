Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Report: Remains Of Israeli Hostage Recovered In Gaza

H'YD: Dror Or, Ran Gvili, and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

Al Jazeera reported on Monday that the remains of an Israeli hostage were recovered in the northern area of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the body had been held by the Islamic Jihad terror group.

The Hamas or Islamic Jihad terror groups have not issued any official announcements on the transfer of a body to Israel.

The report comes about a week and a half after Hamas transferred the body of Meni Godard, H’yd, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri who was murdered and abducted from his home on October 7.

The remains of three hostages remain in the hands of terrorist organizations in Gaza: Dror Or, H’yd, Ran Gvili, H’yd, and Sutthisak Rinthalak, a Thai national.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

Former Defense Minister Gallant Forced From Home for Over a Year Due to Ongoing Security Threat

🚨 ELIMINATED: IDF Precision Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Leader Haytham Ali Tabatabai In Beirut Building

Defense Expert Warns: Hamas Is Rearming; Planning Attacks & Abductions

IDF Major Caught Smuggling Palestinians Into Israel [Video]

How Hamas Formed An Intelligence Puzzle That Stunned The IDF

SHOCK: Yemenite Shul in Central Israel Ransacked; Sifrei Kodesh Torn and Disgraced

LOVEFEST: Trump U-Turn, Says Mamdani Will Make NYC ‘Greater Than Ever Before’; Backs Off “Jihadist” Title

MAGA ROCKED: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Former Trump Loyalist, Says She is Resigning From Congress

Minutes Before Shabbos: A-G Files A “Shameful Request” To Supreme Court

A-G Blocks Reservist Law By Tying It To Chareidi Draft; Smotrich Fires Back: “How Dare She!”