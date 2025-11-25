Advertise
Over 24 Hours Later: PM: “Israel Views Delay Of Hostage’s Transfer With Great Severity”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office early Tuesday afternoon issued a statement regarding the report on Monday that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group located the remains of one of the three hostages still in Gaza.

Over 24 hours have passed since the report, which was confirmed by the terror group on Monday evening, but there has been no announcement by Hamas or Islamic Jihad regarding the body’s transfer to Israel.

“Following the Islamic Jihad’s announcement regarding the findings of a deceased hostage, Israel views the delay of the immediate transfer with great severity,” the statement said.

“This constitutes an additional violation of the agreement. Israel demands the immediate return of the three deceased hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.”

The remains of three hostages remain in the hands of terror organizations in Gaza: Dror Or, H’yd, Ran Gvili, H’yd, and Sutthisak Rinthalak, a Thai national.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

