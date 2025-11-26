WORRYING REPORT: Islamic Jihad Is Quietly Forming A Military Force In Syria

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group has in recent weeks been increasingly strengthening its military forces in Syria, Kan News reported.

According to the report, Islamic Jihad is taking advantage of the vacuum in Syria to rebuild its military wing, especially in the Palestinian refugee camps surrounding Damascus. In recent weeks, increased movement of terrorists, weapons, and the establishment of training infrastructure have been detected—all under the watchful eye of the Syrian regime led by Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

Islamic Jihad leaders believe that Syria is now the ideal “safe zone” for military activity against Israel due to the US’s unofficial ban on Israel from openly striking inside Syria, out of concern for escalation with Russia and the Syrian regime. This “silent ban” has turned the fractured country into a convenient and dangerous rear base.

The report added that Al-Julani’s regime has a special envoy whose role is to maintain ties with the Islamic Jihad leadership. Al-Julani is not only aware of the terror group’s military build-up—he also understands well that, when the time comes, this new force may be used directly against Israeli targets on the northern border.

While Hamas is bolstering its presence in Lebanon and collaborating with Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad is choosing a quieter but no less dangerous path: turning Syria into the next military front against Israel.

The IDF and Shin Bet are following this development with growing concern, which has not yet been met with an overt military response.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)