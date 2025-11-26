Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WORRYING REPORT: Islamic Jihad Is Quietly Forming A Military Force In Syria

Elderly Israeli hostage Gadi Mozes surrounded by Islamic Jihad animals and a raging Gazan mob before his release in January 2025. (AP Photo)

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group has in recent weeks been increasingly strengthening its military forces in Syria, Kan News reported.

According to the report, Islamic Jihad is taking advantage of the vacuum in Syria to rebuild its military wing, especially in the Palestinian refugee camps surrounding Damascus. In recent weeks, increased movement of terrorists, weapons, and the establishment of training infrastructure have been detected—all under the watchful eye of the Syrian regime led by Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

Islamic Jihad leaders believe that Syria is now the ideal “safe zone” for military activity against Israel due to the US’s unofficial ban on Israel from openly striking inside Syria, out of concern for escalation with Russia and the Syrian regime. This “silent ban” has turned the fractured country into a convenient and dangerous rear base.

The report added that Al-Julani’s regime has a special envoy whose role is to maintain ties with the Islamic Jihad leadership. Al-Julani is not only aware of the terror group’s military build-up—he also understands well that, when the time comes, this new force may be used directly against Israeli targets on the northern border.

While Hamas is bolstering its presence in Lebanon and collaborating with Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad is choosing a quieter but no less dangerous path: turning Syria into the next military front against Israel.

The IDF and Shin Bet are following this development with growing concern, which has not yet been met with an overt military response.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

IDF Officials Warn: “Israel Must Disarm Hamas; Trump Plan Not Working”

Mothers’ Cries: “They Took My Son Handcuffed By His Hands & Feet, Like A Terrorist”

HEATED MEETING: Trump Presses, MBS Refuses Israel Deal Without Palestinian Statehood Plan

Obsessed AG To PM: “Urgently Advance Sanctions Against Bnei Torah; I’m Here To Help You”

Rep. Elise Stefanik Secures Key Republican Endorsement from Rep. Mike Lawler in 2026 NY Governor Race

“COMPLETELY MADE UP”: White House Rejects Report Claiming Trump May Remove FBI Director Kash Patel

“Disgusting Filth On Our Soil:” Belgian Judicial System Blocks Deportation Of Oct. 7 Terrorist

Undercover Intelligence Officer Tied to October 7 Collapse Expelled From Mossad and IDF

President Trump Pardons Turkeys Gobble and Waddle, Quips That Biden’s Turkey Pardons Are Invalid Due To Autopen

Backtracking Mayor-Elect Mamdani Condemns Vile Antisemitic Protest Outside Shul After Facing Fire