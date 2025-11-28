Three IDF Soldiers Seriously Wounded in Overnight Operation Against Terror Cell in Syria

Three IDF reservists were seriously wounded overnight during an operation in southern Syria targeting members of the Jaama Islamiya terror organization. In total, six soldiers were inj—three serious, one moderate, and two light—after terrorists opened fire on the forces during the mission near Beit Jinn.

According to the IDF, troops from the 55th Reserve Brigade, under the 210th Division, entered the area following weeks of intelligence that identified suspects involved in advancing terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

As the forces moved in, several armed terrorists opened fire. The troops responded with gunfire and received aerial assistance, eliminating several gunmen in the exchange.

Much of the fire was directed at an IDF Humvee, which became immobilized. The soldiers inside were forced to abandon the vehicle, and the IDF later destroyed it from the air.

All suspects were apprehended, the IDF said. The wounded soldiers were evacuated to hospitals, and their families have been notified.

IDF forces remain in the area and say they will continue to act against any threat to Israel and its citizens.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)