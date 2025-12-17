Six Sifrei Torah Rescued Unharmed From Shul Fire In Ashdod

Six Sifrei Torah were miraculously rescued without damage from a fire that broke out Wednesday evening at a Shul on Mavo HaSaifan Street in Ashdod.

Following reports of the blaze, multiple firefighting teams from the Ashdod regional station were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters worked under extremely difficult conditions, facing intense heat and heavy smoke, as they battled the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

During the operation, firefighters conducted thorough searches inside the structure while simultaneously extinguishing the main sources of the fire. In the course of those efforts, the Sifrei Torah were carefully removed from the building and transferred to a secure location.

B’chasdei Hashem, the incident concluded without any injuries.



(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)