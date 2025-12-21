Advertise
Yeshivas Migdal Oz Celebrates Chanukah With Special “Lehazkiram Torasecha” Event Following Major Learning Campaign

Yeshivas Migdal Oz marked Chanukah with a particularly joyous and uplifting celebration themed “Lehazkiram Torasecha,” following the successful completion of its special “Kinyan Chanukah” learning campaign.

As part of the initiative, the bochurim of the yeshiva were tested on their learning achievements in iyun, bekius, and a deep understanding of the sugyos they had covered. The campaign emphasized true ameilus baTorah and depth of comprehension, reflecting the yeshiva’s strong focus on serious and structured Torah learning.

In honor of the campaign and the impressive accomplishments of the talmidim, substantial stipends were distributed to those who participated in the examinations, adding greatly to the simcha and sense of achievement among the bochurim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

