Netanyahu Lights Last Chanukah Candle With Chabad Shluchim [VIDEO]

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lit today (Sunday) the eight candle of Chanukah with Chabad Shluchim at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu [translated from Hebrew]:

“The Chabad community and the entire people of Israel have endured a great tragedy in Sydney, where despicable murderers have murdered [the victims] for being Jews, and solely because they were Jews. But we have not lost our spirit, nor will we lose it. I saw it with the Shluchim, and also with all the Chabad Houses that were hit in the past.

It didn’t make us lose our spirit, on the contrary: I saw the empowerment and springing into action in order to bring the people of Israel closer together everywhere on Earth. I didn’t check if there are any in Antarctica, but I know they are working on that.

I say, however, from the bottom of our hearts, that we also share in the grief, but also see the greatness and are more determined than ever to ensure the eternity of Israel. We are doing it here, Chabad Shluchim are doing it around the world, and we will be victorious. We are victorious, and we will continue being victorious”.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)