Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Judge Allows New York Green Light Law to Proceed

A federal judge has cleared the way for New York’s so-called Green Light Law, rejecting an effort by the Trump administration to block it.

The law allows people without proof of legal status to obtain a standard New York driver’s license using alternative identification, while still requiring applicants to pass written and road tests. It does not apply to commercial licenses.

Nardacci ruled that the Justice Department failed to prove the law violates federal authority. The lawsuit named New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Hunter Biden Criticizes Father, Slams Lax Border Control, Admits Afghanistan Withdrawal Was An “Obvious Failure”

‘Duty to Kill Jews’: Men Convicted in ISIS-Inspired Plot to Unleash Mass Shooting on Jews in Manchester

Heavy Rain Returns: Netanya Streets Turn Into Rivers Within A Half Hour

“I’m Going to Kill a Jew Today”: Cops Nab Suspect in Chanukah Stabbing Outside Crown Heights Shul

Katz Hints At Resettlement Of Gaza: “We Can’t Rely On Anyone”

Yad Sarah Founder Uri Lupolianski Is Hospitalized In Serious Condition

Dramatic Meeting At IDF Headquarters: China Is Helping Iran Restore Its Missile Program

IDF Kills 3 Hezbollah Terrorists; 1 Served As Lebanese Army Intelligence Operative

IDF Chief: Army Has Completed October 7 Failure Investigations, Moves to Implementation

TROUBLING: VP J.D. Vance Insists Open Antisemites On The Right Are Just Questioning U.S. Alliance with Israel