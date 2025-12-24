Judge Allows New York Green Light Law to Proceed

A federal judge has cleared the way for New York’s so-called Green Light Law, rejecting an effort by the Trump administration to block it.

The law allows people without proof of legal status to obtain a standard New York driver’s license using alternative identification, while still requiring applicants to pass written and road tests. It does not apply to commercial licenses.

Nardacci ruled that the Justice Department failed to prove the law violates federal authority. The lawsuit named New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James.