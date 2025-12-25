Advertise
Drama In Shomron: IDF Forces Arrest Terrorist Planning Imminent Attack

IDF soldiers from Duvdevan and the Ephraim Brigade arrested the members of a terror cell planning an imminent terror attack against Israeli targets, the IDF spokesperson announced on Thursday morning

The arrests were made overnight Wednesday in the village of Jayyus, near Qalqilya, during a targeted counterterrorism mission in several Palestinian villages.

The arrest of the four terrorists thwarted their plans to perpetrate an attack.

In parallel to the operation in Jayyus, soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion operated in the villages of Kifl Haris and Deir Istiya, near the Jewish city of Ariel, and arrested three terror suspects.

All seven suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet for further interrogation.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

