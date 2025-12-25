Former Hostage: “Hamas Admits That The Protests Helped Them”

Former captive Eitan Mor said on Thursday that Hamas possesses extensive information about the IDF.

Speaking at the Bnei Akiva National Education and Makor Rishon conference, Mor said, “They know a lot about the army—sometimes even more than most of the soldiers serving in the army today.”

“They have booklets in Arabic with details on equipment and weapons; their intelligence is strong. During the war they manufactured new explosives that can be thrown at tanks, and they used them.”

When asked whether left-wing protests at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv helped Hamas, he replied, “Hamas admits that the protests helped them—this isn’t my personal opinion. Take it up with them.”

He warned Israel against growing complacent toward the murderous terror organization: “The entire Gazan mentality is programmed to ‘liberate Al-Aqsa.’ That’s how they raise children, and that’s all they think about in life. We may think the war is over and may already be forgetting it, but they’re not. They’re already working on the next stage—manufacturing more explosives and recruiting more people constantly.”

His father, Tzvika Mor, said, “Over the past two years, every time I looked at a glass of water, I wondered whether Eitan had water to drink. If I ate something good, I felt guilty; I would think for a week that maybe Eitan had nothing to eat.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)