Only Son: Levaya Of Yosef Eisenthal, Z’l, 14, Killed At Protest, To Be Held At Yeshivas Ohel Torah

The levaya of Chaim Yosef Eisenthal, z’l, 14, who was killed on Tuesday evening after being run over by an Arab bus driver at a rally against the draft law in Jerusalem, will depart on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from the Beis Medrash of the Ohel Torah yeshivah in the Ramot Daled neighborhood of Jerusalem, where the niftar learned.

The kevurah will take place at Har Hamenuchos.

Yosef, z’l, was the only son, among three daughters, of Rav Shmuel Eisenthal, a maggid shiur at the “Ohel Torah – Ponevezh” Yeshiva in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem (where Yosef learned).

He was the grandson of HaRav Uriel Eisenthal, the Rav of the Ramot Gimmel neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The niftar’s Bar Mitzvah invitation.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

