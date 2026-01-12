Hours After The Attack: Police Arrest Palestinians For Assaulting Jewish Shepherd

Police on Monday afternoon arrested three Palestinians who attacked a shepherd in the Mikneh Avraham hill area in Gush Etzion. The shepherd sustained light injuries.

IDF forces, together with officers from the Etzion police station and Yassam riot police from the Chetz unit, arrived at the scene. Shortly later, the three suspects—Palestinian residents of the area—were apprehended and taken for questioning at the Etzion police station.

The police said that “the investigation into the violent incident is ongoing, with the aim of locating additional suspects and bringing those responsible to justice.”

Last week, two similar attacks occurred in the same area.

Following those incidents, IDF and police forces detained suspects from two nearby villages but they were released to their homes within a few days.

