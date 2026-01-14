Advertise
Iranian To Israeli Media: “They Shot People In Front Of Children; Piled Bodies At The Mall”

Kan News reporter speaks to an Iranian woman who fled the country. (Kan/screenshot)

An Iranian woman who fled the Islamic Republic amid mass killings on the street in the wake of protests against the regime spoke to Yoav Zehavi, Kan News correspondent to Armenia.

The woman, a resident of Mashhad, had just landed in the airport. “The situation on Friday was indescribable,” she said. “They shot people for no reason—in front of children’s eyes. My son saw it, my daughter saw it. They set all the benches on fire.”

“They put the bodies (50-100) piled on top of one another in one of the malls. Parents don’t know where their children are.”

“Those who survived couldn’t go to the hospitals for treatment because they record their identification details, and they’ll go after them later. Even those who were killed—they demand that their relatives pay for the bullet that killed them.”

She added that due to fear, she deleted all videos and images of the protests from her phone, but she showed him one video of a car riddled with bullets—in which she said an entire family was shot for no reason—parents and children.

 

The car in which an entire family was killed.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

