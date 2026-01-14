Supported By The Attorney General: Lawyer Who Aided Terrorists Won’t Be Disciplined

A lawyer who was banned from entering Israeli prisons due to assisting terrorists continues to practice law without any disciplinary sanction due to bureaucratic inaction by law enforcement and judicial authorities, 0404 News reported on Wednesday.

In 2024, a court order barred attorney Hanan Khatib from entering prison facilities. The decision followed a serious judicial finding that she had “served as a channel for transferring messages between terrorists,” an act that constitutes a clear breach of national security and direct assistance to terrorism from within prison walls.

Despite the gravity of her actions, her license has not been revoked, and she has faced no disciplinary proceedings. The Israel Bar Association argued that its hands were tied: because the case materials are classified, the association cannot conduct the necessary disciplinary process since its representatives lack the required security clearance.

In response to the deadlock, the B’Tzalmo organization appealed to the Attorney General and the State Prosecutor’s Office, demanding that they assume responsibility. The argument was straightforward: while the Bar Association may lack clearance, the Attorney General’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office have full authorization to initiate proceedings and bring the attorney to justice.

However, a response sent to B’Tzalmo and revealed by 0404 News shows that the Attorney General’s Office rejected the request, claiming various excuses. As a result, the attorney continues to practice law without restriction.

Sabbah’s case is not an isolated one. During a related discussion, the legal adviser of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) warned the Bar Association of a broader phenomenon, noting that multiple attorneys—mainly from a specific community—have exploited their status to aid imprisoned terrorists, while oversight and enforcement remain insufficient.

