Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize By Norwegian Lawmaker

A Norwegian member of parliament has nominated Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing the institution’s role in combating antisemitism and preserving historical memory amid a global rise in anti-Jewish violence.

Joel Ystebø, a lawmaker from Norway’s Christian Democratic Party, submitted the nomination to the Norwegian Nobel Committee this week, describing Yad Vashem as “one of the world’s most significant institutions in the fight against antisemitism, hate ideologies and historical distortion.”

“I believe that the Nobel committee should take a stand on antisemitism by issuing this award to Yad Vashem,” Ystebø told Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) on Thursday, while acknowledging that the decision could be politically sensitive.

Ystebø, 24, was elected last year to Norway’s unicameral parliament and represents a conservative opposition party. Under Nobel rules, members of national legislatures are eligible to submit nominations for the Peace Prize.

In his letter, Ystebø said the nomination was also intended as a signal of support to Israel and the global Jewish community following the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

“There are many people in Norway who, like myself, are embarrassed by our own government after October 7 for being too soft on Hamas,” Ystebø said. “This nomination is also to show the people of Israel and the Jewish community that they have many friends in Norway.”

Ystebø wrote that antisemitism has historically been “one of the most persistent and destructive forms of hatred,” pointing to a rise in anti-Jewish incidents globally since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

“Today, Yad Vashem serves as a global anchor in the fight against antisemitism and other forms of hatred,” his letter states. “In a time when antisemitism is once again gaining a foothold in public discourse, Yad Vashem reminds us of what is at stake if hatred and lies are allowed to pervade.”

He added that awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to the Jerusalem-based institution would underscore that combating antisemitism is central to promoting peace and democratic values.

“The struggle against antisemitism is a struggle for peace, democracy and human dignity,” the letter said.

Dina Porat, a professor at Tel Aviv University and senior academic adviser to Yad Vashem, said the nomination reflects the continued relevance of Holocaust remembrance in the current global climate.

“We are witness today to how hatred caused by antisemitism is again ever so relevant to our very time,” Porat told JNS. “By its documentation and commemoration, Yad Vashem offers a clear historical picture and warning about the past and the present.”

Founded in 1953 on Jerusalem’s Mount of Remembrance, Yad Vashem serves as Israel’s official memorial to the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust. The institution houses extensive archives, survivor testimony collections, research centers and educational programs, and has become one of Israel’s most visited sites for international leaders, tourists and educators.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually by the Norwegian Nobel Committee and has previously recognized individuals and organizations for work related to peace, human rights and conflict resolution. The committee does not comment publicly on specific nominations.

