4 Terrorists Attack Jewish Shepherd, Try To Snatch His Weapon

A serious security incident occurred east of the community of Homesh in the Shomron on Sunday, Arutz Sheva reported.

Four terrorists attacked a shepherd who was in the area. At the same time, the attackers tried to seize the personal weapon of the owner of the Shuva Yisrael farm, which operates in the area.

The farm owner noticed what was happening, fired shots into the air to drive the terrorists away, and immediately alerted the security forces.

IDF forces were dispatched to the scene and brought the incident under control. No casualties were reported.

The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, responded to the incident, saying, “Our answer to this terrorist attack is to deepen our roots in Homesh and in northern Shomron. Anyone who thinks that they will succeed in deterring us from walking freely in our land through terror, violence, or gunfire is gravely mistaken.”

“Our clearest and most decisive response to terrorism will be a significant strengthening of Jewish settlement on the ground and a firm entrenchment of our presence in Homesh and in northern Shomron. We demand that the security establishment restore deterrence and act with an iron fist against the perpetrators.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)