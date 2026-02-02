Military Police Raid Yeshiva Bochur’s Home In Or Yehuda; Protesters Prevent The Arrest

Military police arrived at the home of a yeshivah bochur in Or Yehuda early Monday morning in an attempt to arrest him for draft dodging.

Peleg Yerushalmi’s ‘Black Code’ system was activated, calling on the public to come en masse to the ben yeshiva’s home to prevent the arrest.

Dozens of protesters arrived, and the officers left the scene without arresting their target. Like previous arrests, the targeted bochur is Sephardi.

After the police left, the bochurim and avreichim celebrated at the bochur’s home with dancing and singing.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)