“Humanitarian” Aid? Rockets & Mortar Shells Found Inside UNWRA Sacks In Southern Gaza

IDF forces of the 7th Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, continue to operate in the southern Gaza Strip, east of the Yellow Line, in order to clear the area of terror infrastructure and weapons.

During the searches, the forces located approximately 110 mortar shells, several rockets, and additional combat equipment, which had been concealed inside blankets and UNRWA humanitarian-aid sacks.

i24NEWS military correspondent Yinon Shalom Yatach responded, “And all of this is only on the Israeli side of the Yellow Line. This is an area in which the IDF has operated for two years, turned over every patch of ground, slept in some of the houses, and searched others—and eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists. And still, weapons stockpiles like these are being found.”

“Share this with anyone who still claims that reopening the Rafah Crossing for goods is a reasonable concession—thousands of truckloads of weapons entered freely through there.”

“And share this with anyone who thinks that Hamas can be easily disarmed, who told me this week, ‘They’ll put their Kalashnikovs in warehouses and we’ll attack them.’ They’re hiding mortar shells inside UNRWA flour sacks. Does anyone really believe they’ll hand over this cache (and hundreds of others) to Israel?”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)