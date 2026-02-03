Advertise
Military Police Attempt To Arrest Ben Yeshivah In Jerusalem

Illustrative. Protests at the scene of an attempted arrest. (Photo: Kobi Yisrael)

Military police officers carried out the raid overnight Monday at the home of a ben yeshivah classified as a “deserter” after he failed to report to the draft office despite receiving call-up notices.

The dramatic arrest attempt took place on Yefe Rom Street in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem. Dozens of protesters quickly arrived at the scene and succeeded in preventing the arrest by allowing the target to flee.

The officers left the scene without making an arrest, the second such incident within 24 hours. Early Monday morning, protesters succeeded in thwarting the arrest of a ben yeshiva in Or Yehuda.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

