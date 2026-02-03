Israeli Protesters May Soon Face Pepper Spray Instead Of “Skunk Spray”

After years of public criticism and petitions to the Supreme Court of Israel, the Israel Police have begun testing a new method for dispersing protests: water cannons using water mixed with pepper spray, instead of the controversial “skunk” spray.

According to a Ynet report, police have conducted trials of the new method during several protests in recent weeks. Police officials believe that the measure is more effective in dispersing crowds and say there is an increasing inclination to make the use of pepper spray in water cannons a permanent alternative as part of a broader shift in policy.

The internal discussions within the police began following prolonged public criticism of the skunk spray, a crowd-control tool based on spraying a liquid with an extremely strong and persistent odor. The skunk spray was first introduced in 2008 by the Border Police for dealing with violent disturbances, but over the years, opposition to its use has steadily grown.

In recent months, dozens of Chareidi residents of Jerusalem, together with Deputy Mayor Tzachi Brim, filed a petition against the National Security Minister and the police, demanding that the use of the skunk spray be stopped. The petition argues that the substance causes health and environmental harm, has never undergone a proper professional safety assessment, and was never approved by the Ministry of Health.

According to the petitioners, the liquid is sprayed even in densely populated areas and narrow streets; causes respiratory and skin irritation; harms children, the elderly, and pregnant women; leads to property damage; and leaves a lingering odor that can linger for days.

At the time, the police said that their contract with the manufacturer of the skunk spray was due to expire and that alternative means of dispersing protests were being examined. The current trials with pepper spray in water cannons appear to be the first concrete step in that transition.

