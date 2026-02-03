Advertise
Political Commentator on Left’s Hypocrisy: “They Didn’t Even Want Us To Enter Rafah”

The reopening of the Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt, February 1, 2026. (COGAT)

Yisrael Hayom journalist Ariel Kahana spoke about the hypocrisy of the left and other topics in an interview with Kol Chai on Tuesday morning.

Regarding the reopening of the Rafah Crossing, Kahana said, “This is a significant achievement in my view. No goods are entering, inspections on our side are extremely strict, and our forces are currently deployed along the Philadelphi Corridor, doing everything possible to prevent smuggling. We’re also closely monitoring who is allowed to enter. As a result, the situation today is far better than it was after the Disengagement.”

“But it’s important to remember—and this applies to all the concessions Israel is making regarding Gaza—that everything ultimately stems from the fact that, as a country, we turned the hostages into an almost exclusive goal of the war. We effectively said, ‘Give us the hostages, and we’ll accept that Hamas remains in Gaza; we’ll accept that the Palestinian Authority enters, and make concessions here and there.’ These are the prices we paid.”

Kahana accused the left of major hypocrisy: “All those who are now criticizing and attacking—those who shouted every Motzei Shabbos ‘Bring them all home now,’ and everyone who called to stop the war—I remind you that they didn’t even want us to enter the Philadelphi Corridor and demanded that we withdraw from Rafah, claiming that it wasn’t important. And now they’re all complaining about what, in my view, are minimal concessions made by Netanyahu in order to secure the hostages.”

“That is trying to hold the stick at both ends,” Kahana emphasized. “This hypocrisy really infuriates me.”

After the Rafah Crossing reopened on Sunday, opposition leader Yair Lapid said: “Smotrich and Ben Gvir, as usual, folded. Rafah reopened this morning in both directions—with Palestinian Authority representatives present and no IDF forces on site.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

