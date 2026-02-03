Advertise
Reservist Warns: “Every Truck Could Enable the Next Massacre”

Armed, masked Hamas terrorists commandeer trucks carrying humanitarian aid that arrived in the Gaza Strip via Egypt's Rafah crossing, December 17, 2023. (Screenshot)

The Otef Israel Forum responded to the report on Tuesday on mortar shells and rockets that were discovered in the southern Gaza Strip, warning that, in its words, this is only “the tip of the iceberg” of a much wider and dangerous phenomenon.

According to the forum, trucks entering the Strip from Egypt are not subjected to adequate security screening. The statement added that the sheer volume of trucks entering Gaza from Israel through the Kerem Shalom Crossing also makes proper inspections impossible.

“This is an enormous flow of trucks,” the statement said. “Under these conditions, effective supervision and control over what enters the Strip simply cannot be carried out.”

The forum stressed that as long as Hamas has not been demilitarized, no trucks should be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip. “We reiterate our warning: any truck entering Gaza could be the one that enables the next massacre.”

The forum called on the government and the security establishment to change the policy governing the entry of goods into Gaza and to place the prevention of terrorist rearmament at the very top of national priorities.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

