“Gali Baharav-Miara’s Loyalist:” Attack on the Police Legal Adviser

A source familiar with the investigation into the Military Advocate General affair responded to the statement by the police’s legal adviser, Brig. Gen. Elazar Kahana, determining that Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara was not involved in the case, Arutz Sheva reported.

“Kahana is completely a loyalist of Gali Baharav-Miara,” the source told Arutz Sheva. “When there was an attempt to move him from his position to head of the Prosecution Division, Baharav-Miara dug in her heels to stop it.”

The source added that Kahana’s conclusion “is meaningless.”

“His ‘determination’ that the Attorney General wasn’t involved in the MAG affair is as insignificant as if [Deputy Attorney General] Gil Limon made a similar claim,” he said. “In any case, Kahana will finish his post within about two weeks, and a new police legal advisor will be appointed.”

The source also welcomed the police chief’s decision to transfer the investigation materials to the legal adviser to the Ministry of Justice, calling it “a good decision.”

He said that the police chief’s decision achieved two things. “The police did not state that the investigation has ended, but only that the ‘main investigative actions have been completed.’ Secondly, the police chief announced that an external figure would be appointed to accompany the investigation.”

