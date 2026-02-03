WITCH HUNT: Likud MK Slams State Attorney’s Shocking Order Against Betzalel Zini

State Attorney Amit Isman instructed the police at the last minute to add the offense of “aiding the enemy during wartime” against Betzalel Zini, the brother of the Shin Bet chief, and two additional soldiers who are involved in a case concerning the smuggling of cigarettes into the Gaza Strip during the war.

The offense of “aiding the enemy in wartime” is among the most serious in Israeli law and carries a possible sentence of death or life imprisonment.

Only a few weeks ago, indictments were filed in a similar case involving soldiers from the Bedouin reconnaissance battalion accused of smuggling cigarettes into Gaza—but they faced a less severe national security charge, carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Zini and two soldiers were allegedly involved in the same act.

Senior political commentator Amit Segal responded: “We live in a remarkable era of law enforcement in which it’s better to be a Bedouin than to be the Shin Bet chief’s brother.”

Channel 14 journalist Yinon Magal wryly commented, “If Zini’s brother really knew about the smuggling of cigarettes into Gaza, it’s strange that Isman didn’t charge him with genocide as well.”

Likud MK Moshe Saada exorciated the State Attorney’s decision. “The failed and unfit Amit Isman continues to use his position for political purposes, systematically targeting members of the national camp,” he stated.

Saada added, “The bizarre directive to add the offense of aiding the enemy—punishable by death or life imprisonment—over cigarette smuggling is part of a deliberate witch hunt aimed at triggering a constitutional crisis or the resignation of the Shin Bet chief, who exposed the Military Advocate General affair and refuses to align with Isman and his deep-state colleagues.”

Earlier today, during a court hearing, the court lifted a gag order, revealing that Betzalel Zini is suspected of involvement in cigarette smuggling into the Gaza Strip during the war.

Police informed the court that his interrogation had concluded and emphasized that the suspicion against him concerns cigarette smuggling only. His detention, as well as the detention of two additional soldiers, was extended until Thursday.

Thirteen additional suspects have been arrested in the case.

Strategic consultant Berale Crombie responded to the report by stating: “This is what political persecution looks like!”

“I’ve known Betzalel Zini for quite some time. He’s an idealist — principled, honest, and upright. This is a man who left behind a successful business with income and employees at the start of the war and has since completed over 700 (!!) days of reserve duty. He went in and out of Gaza as part of a logistics unit to deliver equipment to soldiers, risking his life amid live fire and falling shells. And this precious person has been sitting in a cell for a month now, without an indictment, and every time he is supposed to be released, he is sent back for another interrogation.”

“You won’t convince me there’s no personal persecution here—deeply personal. You won’t convince me it’s unrelated to that absurd clause Maj. Gen. Zini was forced to sign—that if a relative of his ever ‘gets into trouble,’ he would be required to resign from his position. A precedent-setting clause that only a Shin Bet chief coming from the right was asked to sign. And ever since, they have been looking for threads leading to someone in his family. I know these Stasi methods very well.”

“And now they’re telling us that Betzalel Zini, who left behind a home with a wife and children and a business with employees, smuggled cigarettes into Gaza—and that this is very serious. Smuggling cigarettes to the enemy during wartime—are you out of your minds?! Truly insane… especially considering that every single day, dozens—if not hundreds—of trucks enter Gaza, loaded with food, cigarettes, and even iPhone 18s. That’s really serious—and it’s happening in broad daylight.”

“Now, to be clear: if some soldiers illegally smuggled goods into Gaza, that’s indeed very serious. But it’s also clear to me that this good, idealistic man has no connection to this affair or the investigation—except, of course, for the fact that his family name is Zini.”

“I know that now all the self-righteous people will accuse me of defending someone just because of ‘political alignment.’ Spare me. It’s not about politics. I just know exactly who this man is—and I also know that on the other side are people who will stop at nothing, not even at blood libels or framing innocent men for crimes they never imagined committing.”

