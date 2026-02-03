Avi Maoz Slams Supreme Court: “Numerous Brigades Were Closed But Army Radio Is Sacred”

The chairman of the Noam party, MK Avi Maoz, delivered a sharply worded speech in the Knesset plenum on Monday against the judicial system, following the Supreme Court’s interim order preventing the closure of Army Radio.

In his remarks, Maoz said that over the years, successive IDF chiefs of staff—from Shaul Mofaz through Moshe Ya’alon, Gabi Ashkenazi, Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, and Aviv Kochavi—made weighty decisions, including the closure of brigades and divisions, which harmed the army’s readiness and its ability to face complex threats, without being held accountable for those decisions, even retroactively.

He added that even after the October 7 attack and the ensuing multi-front war, none of those decision-makers were required to explain the damage to the army’s readiness.

“But when it comes to closing Army Radio, suddenly interim orders are issued,” Maoz said. He added that chiefs of staff had also advanced pilot programs that were contrary to biology and nature by integrating female soldiers into elite combat units while lowering performance standards—without any judicial interference.

Continuing his criticism, Maoz accused the Supreme Court justices of “trampling democracy and impairing the elected officials’ ability to govern,” even as Justice Yitzhak Amit “complains about harm to judicial independence.”

Quoting Amit’s statement, “If the law is not equal for everyone, it’s worth nothing”—Maoz commented that “that was the moment when irony died,” adding, “I completely identify with that sentence. The problem is that it’s not implemented.”

He accused law-enforcement authorities of selective enforcement and questioned whether the law is applied equally to “Mordechai David and the anarchist protesters from Kaplan, to the judicial system itself and to right-wing elected officials.”

He further questioned whether conflict-of-interest rules are applied to judges in the same way they’re applied to politicians and whether the Attorney General treats the current government the same as the previous one.

He concluded by saying, “Most of the public already understands the political bias of the judicial system and the fabrication of cases.”

He concluded his speech with a direct call to the State Prosecutor’s Office: ““Stop the dirty tricks. Enough. We’ve had enough of you.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)