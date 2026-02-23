Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

US Sec. Of State Rubio’s Trip To Israel “Subject To Change” As Rumors Swirl Of Iran Strike

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greet each other before making a joint statement to the media at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on February 16, 2025 (Evelyn Hockstein / AFP)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio may postpone a planned visit to Israel as Washington weighs its next steps on potential military action against Iran, according to a U.S. official.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Rubio still intends to travel to Israel, but acknowledged that his schedule remains fluid.

“Secretary Rubio is still planning to travel to Israel, but the schedule remains subject to change,” the official told AFP.

Rubio had been expected to arrive over the coming weekend for high-level talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including discussions on possible strikes against Iran and the broader regional security picture.

However, Israeli media reports indicate that the visit has likely been pushed to Monday, suggesting last-minute adjustments amid heightened diplomatic and military uncertainty.

The potential delay comes as tensions continue to rise over Iran’s nuclear program and as the United States increases its military presence in the Middle East. Washington has warned repeatedly that Tehran cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, while Israel has signaled it is prepared to act independently if diplomacy fails.

A meeting between Rubio and Netanyahu is expected to focus on coordination between the U.S. and Israel, including contingency planning and diplomatic options.

The shifting timeline underscores the delicate balance facing the Trump administration as it attempts to maintain close alignment with Israel while keeping open the possibility of negotiations with Tehran.

Officials have not provided a revised itinerary or confirmed whether additional regional stops could be added to Rubio’s trip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨NETANYAHU TO TEHRAN: Make One Mistake — And Face Unimaginable Force [VIDEO]

UNUSUAL STEP: Israeli Prof. To Ask Trump To Impose Sanctions On Amit And Baharav-Miara

LIKE HAMAS: IRGC Commanders Are Holding Meetings In Hospitals

Military Police Arrest Avreich In Be’er Sheva In Front Of His Children

WATCH DRAMATIC ARREST: Israeli-Arabs Planned To Shoot IDF Soldiers In Karmiel

Drama In Tehran: This Is The De Facto Ruler Of Iran In Wake Of Failed Plot To Oust Khameini

WAR OR DEAL? White House Debating Path Forward As Iran Talks Near “Last Chance” Moment

TEHILLIM: 9-Year-Old Boy Injured After Being Struck, Pinned Under Vehicle In Jackson

“Iran Finds An Unlikely Ally In London”

Homeland Security Shuts Down Global Entry Amid Partial Government Shutdown