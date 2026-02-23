US Sec. Of State Rubio’s Trip To Israel “Subject To Change” As Rumors Swirl Of Iran Strike

Secretary of State Marco Rubio may postpone a planned visit to Israel as Washington weighs its next steps on potential military action against Iran, according to a U.S. official.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Rubio still intends to travel to Israel, but acknowledged that his schedule remains fluid.

“Secretary Rubio is still planning to travel to Israel, but the schedule remains subject to change,” the official told AFP.

Rubio had been expected to arrive over the coming weekend for high-level talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including discussions on possible strikes against Iran and the broader regional security picture.

However, Israeli media reports indicate that the visit has likely been pushed to Monday, suggesting last-minute adjustments amid heightened diplomatic and military uncertainty.

The potential delay comes as tensions continue to rise over Iran’s nuclear program and as the United States increases its military presence in the Middle East. Washington has warned repeatedly that Tehran cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, while Israel has signaled it is prepared to act independently if diplomacy fails.

A meeting between Rubio and Netanyahu is expected to focus on coordination between the U.S. and Israel, including contingency planning and diplomatic options.

The shifting timeline underscores the delicate balance facing the Trump administration as it attempts to maintain close alignment with Israel while keeping open the possibility of negotiations with Tehran.

Officials have not provided a revised itinerary or confirmed whether additional regional stops could be added to Rubio’s trip.

