SHOCKING: Jewish Music Star Gad Elbaz Reveals He Discovered at 39 He Never Had a Bris

International Jewish music star Gad Elbaz revealed in a radio interview that he only learned in adulthood that he had never undergone a bris mila.

Elbaz shared the story during a candid interview with broadcaster Menachem Toker on Kol Chai Radio, leaving listeners and the host himself visibly stunned.

“I went my whole life believing I’d had a bris as a baby,” Elbaz said. “It was never something I questioned.”

According to Elbaz, doubts only began to surface years later, following his divorce, when he started reflecting more deeply on his life.

“My parents were secular, and the mohel was already elderly,” he explained. “At some point, I just felt I needed to look into it.”

Unsure how to proceed, Elbaz turned to a close friend who regularly serves as a sandak at brit milah ceremonies. He asked him for guidance — and for a discreet examination.

“The answer shocked me,” Elbaz recalled. “He checked and told me I had been uncircumcised my entire life.”

Shortly afterward, Elbaz underwent a full bris milah at the age of 39.

Toker, reacting live on air, said he could hardly process what he was hearing.

“It changed my life completely,” Elbaz said. “I felt that Hashem was choosing me, and I was choosing Him. Now I have a bris with Him.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)