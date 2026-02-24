Vizhnitzer Rebbe Marks 26 Years Since Miraculous Rescue From Car Accident With Emotional Seudas Hoda’ah [PHOTOS]

In a deeply moving gathering, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe held a special seudas hoda’ah at his residence in the moshav of Ora, marking 26 years since his miraculous rescue from a horrific car accident at the entrance to Yerushalayim.

The evening was combined with a fundraising event benefiting Kimcha D’Pischa for the Vizhnitz kehillah in Elad, with prominent supporters of the chassidus seated around the Rebbe’s table after contributing substantial sums to assist families ahead of Pesach.

Participating in the tish was the Vizhnitz Rebbe of Beit Shemesh, who delivered divrei kodesh recalling the ongoing chassdei Hashem throughout the years.

HaRav Yaakov Mordechai Hager, Av Beis Din of Vizhnitz Elad, spoke from the depths of his heart in an emotional address, beseeching the Ribbono Shel Olam to have mercy on His people and expressing hope to soon see the Rebbe leading his flock in splendor at his established seat in Kiryat Melech Rav.

Throughout the evening, spirited niggunim filled the room as the Rebbe encouraged the singing, particularly during the song “Yesh Borei Olam,” later expanding with divrei Torah inspired by the elevated atmosphere.

In heartfelt remarks, the Rebbe recounted the details of the life-threatening accident and the days that followed, recalling the many Yidden who stood by him during that critical time. He also described with emotion the visit of Maran the Shevet HaLevi zt”l to the hospital shortly after the accident.

At the conclusion of the event, following Birchas HaMazon, the benefactors passed before the Rebbe to receive a special gift in appreciation for their steadfast support of the chassidus’s charitable initiatives ahead of Yom Tov.

