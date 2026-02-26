Advertise
17 Injured After Bus Carrying IDF Soldiers Crashes On Route 40 In The Negev [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

A bus transporting dozens of IDF soldiers overturned on Route 40 in the Negev on Wednesday morning, leaving 17 people injured.

According to Magen David Adom, the driver and one passenger sustained moderate injuries, while 15 others were lightly wounded. Paramedics rushed to the scene and began treating the injured immediately before transporting several victims to nearby hospitals for further care.

Approximately 50 individuals were on board the bus at the time of the crash. The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation.

Video from inside the chopper landing at the scene of the overturned bus carrying IDF soldiers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

