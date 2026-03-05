HERZOG RESPONDS TO TRUMP: No Discussion Of Pardoning Netanyahu During Wartime

The President’s Residence issued a statement responding to the blistering remarks by President Trump, where he slams President Herzog regarding a possible pardon for Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“At a time when all of us are mobilized, the President of the State is not dealing with the issue of a pardon for Prime Minister Netanyahu,” the statement said. “President Herzog greatly respects and appreciates President Trump’s enormous contribution to Israel’s security. He views him as the leader of the free world and a central ally of the State of Israel, and especially values his firm stance against Iran.”

The statement noted that President Herzog has previously expressed that it would be appropriate for the relevant authorities to hold a substantive discussion aimed at reaching an agreed arrangement, including the possibility of a plea deal in the prime minister’s case.

“For the sake of clarity, and as has been stated several times before — Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law,” the statement continued. “Accordingly, the prime minister’s request is currently being handled according to procedure within the Justice Ministry for a legal opinion. After that process is completed, the President will examine the request in accordance with the law, the good of the state, and his conscience, without any influence from external or internal pressures.”

Additional information provided by the reporter stated that President Herzog has not promised any individual that a pardon will be granted in Netanyahu’s cases and emphasized that any request will be handled strictly according to established procedures.

