WATCH: Mystery “Cane” Draws Attention At Toldos Aharon Rebbe’s Purim Tisch [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

A mysterious and ancient cane carried by the Toldos Aharon Rebbe throughout Purim sparked widespread curiosity among chassidim, after the Rebbe was seen dancing with it during the traditional Purim tisch.

According to reports, the unusual cane was given to the Rebbe on Erev Purim and is believed to have belonged to one of the great tzaddikim of earlier generations. The Rebbe held onto the cane throughout Purim, dancing with it and using it while encouraging the thousands of chassidim gathered at the tisch.

Earlier in the week, even before the war broke out over Shabbos, the organizers and actors of the traditional “Purim-shpiel (play)” at the Toldos Aharon court received an unexpected directive from the Rebbe to cancel the annual performance.

Indeed, for the first time in years, the Purim tisch took place without the customary play. The Rebbe reportedly explained that holding such a performance during such a tense time was not appropriate.

Despite the change, the tisch itself proceeded as usual, with the Rebbe in high spirits as thousands of chassidim gathered for the celebration. Throughout the evening, the Rebbe danced and uplifted the crowd, holding the ancient cane that had been brought to him shortly before Purim.

Even among the chassidim, there is uncertainty about the exact origin of the cane. However, many say it is believed to have belonged to one of the tzaddikim of past generations, adding an air of mystery to the Rebbe’s decision to carry it throughout the Purim festivities.

Photos and video YWN via Shuki Lerer

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)