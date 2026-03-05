TRUMP: U.S., Israel “Totally Demolishing” Iran’s Military, Calls On Iranians To Lay Down Arms Or Be Killed [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump said Thursday that U.S. and Israeli forces are rapidly destroying Iran’s military capabilities as the joint campaign known as Operation Epic Fury continues.

Speaking during an event at the White House, Trump claimed the operation is progressing far ahead of schedule.

“We continue to totally demolish the enemy, far ahead of schedule,” Trump said. “We’re destroying more of Iran’s missiles and drone capability every single hour.”

According to the president, roughly 60% of Iran’s missiles and 64% of its missile launchers have already been destroyed during the ongoing strikes.

Trump also claimed that Iranian military capabilities have been severely degraded.

“They have no air force, they have no air defense, all of their airplanes are gone, their communications are gone, missiles are gone, launchers are gone,” he said.

The president further asserted that U.S. forces have sunk 24 Iranian naval vessels in the past three days during the widening military campaign.

Despite the heavy losses, Trump acknowledged that Iranian forces are continuing to fight.

“But they’re tough, and they want to fight,” he said.

Trump also repeated his claim that Iranian officials have been reaching out in hopes of negotiating a deal, though Iran’s foreign minister denied such contacts earlier in the day.

“I’m not interested in a deal,” Trump said.

The president again issued a direct warning to members of Iran’s security forces.

“I’m once again calling on all members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the military, and the police to lay down their arms,” Trump said. “They’re only going to be killed.”

Trump also addressed the Iranian public directly, saying they would soon have an opportunity to reshape their country.

“You’re going to have a chance, after all these years, to take back your country,” he said.

In a new appeal, Trump also urged Iranian diplomats around the world to seek asylum and assist in forming a new government.

“The United States will ensure that whoever leads the country next, Iran will not threaten America or its neighbors,” he said.

Trump also noted that the administration has taken steps to stabilize global oil markets during the conflict, saying additional measures to reduce pressure on oil prices could be announced soon.

“They were going after the entire Middle East,” Trump said of Iran’s missile program. “And then we came along. We blew up their party.”

