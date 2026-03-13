Advertise
IAF Strikes Over 200 Targets In Western And Central Iran In Past 24 Hours [VIDEO]

The Israeli Air Force carried out extensive strike missions over the past 24 hours targeting more than 200 sites belonging to Iran’s terror regime in western and central Iran.

According to the IDF, dozens of fighter jets operated with intelligence guidance, dropping large quantities of munitions on a wide range of military targets. Among the sites struck were ballistic missile launchers, air defense systems, and weapons production facilities.

The strikes are part of the ongoing Operation “Roaring Lion,” which aims to significantly reduce Iran’s ability to launch attacks against Israel.

Since the beginning of the operation, the Israeli Air Force has conducted thousands of strike missions targeting numerous infrastructure sites connected to Iran’s terror regime in an effort to limit the volume of fire directed toward Israeli territory.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

