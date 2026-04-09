More Details About Op Eternal Darkness: New Intel Capability Led To Hundreds Of Terrorists’ Deaths

A senior IDF official said on Thursday evening that the IDF’s Operation Eternal Darkness against Hezbollah on Wednesday was a wildly successful operation comparable in results to the pagers operation, military correspondent Yossi Yehoshua reported.

“A new intelligence capability made it possible to locate Hezbollah’s alternative command centers and strike directly at its leadership,” Yehoshua said. “The result: a broad blow to the core of Hezbollah’s command-and-control system—a surprise strike that had originally been planned as the opening move of the campaign even before the war, and was later adapted after Hezbollah changed its deployment.”

“Within roughly 10 minutes, around 100 command centers were struck, hitting most of the organization’s covert infrastructure.”

“According to assessments, hundreds of terrorists were killed, including many commanders—distinguishing this operation from the pagers operation, in which mainly lower-level terrorists, rather than senior commanders, were killed.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)