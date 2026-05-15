HATE AT NYU IN NYC: Swastika Flag Flown Over Graduation Event As Mamdani Suddenly Condemns Antisemitism

A shocking antisemitic incident unfolded Wednesday evening at New York University when a blue flag resembling the Israeli flag — featuring a Star of David flanked by two swastikas and the letters “NYU” — was raised atop the Steinhardt building overlooking Washington Square Park.

The disturbing display appeared shortly after 5 p.m. as hundreds of graduates and family members walked through West Fourth Street during NYU’s annual Grad Alley celebrations.

“We are shocked and deeply troubled that this hateful symbol expressing antisemitism was raised on a flagpole overlooking Washington Square Park,” NYU spokesperson Wiley Norvell said in a statement. “Campus Safety responded immediately to remove it and we are working closely with the NYPD to identify whoever is responsible.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also condemned the incident in a post on X.

“I am outraged that a swastika flag was raised overlooking Washington Square Park. This hateful antisemitic act was meant to spread fear among and intimidate Jewish New Yorkers. It has no place in our city,” Mamdani wrote.

“Our administration is committed to fighting antisemitism in all its forms and protecting the safety of Jewish New Yorkers,” he added, noting that the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

The university said the flag was removed within approximately 15 minutes.

The condemnation comes as Mamdani fails to confront escalating anti-Israel and anti-Jewish demonstrations across New York City. Many Jewish residents and community leaders pointed to this week’s protests in Flatbush, where demonstrators marched through heavily Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods late at night, sparking fear and outrage among residents.

Critics noted that aside from social media posts and statements, Mamdani has done little to address the intimidation and unrest targeting Jewish communities across the city.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)