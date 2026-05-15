Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HATE AT NYU IN NYC: Swastika Flag Flown Over Graduation Event As Mamdani Suddenly Condemns Antisemitism

Screenshot

A shocking antisemitic incident unfolded Wednesday evening at New York University when a blue flag resembling the Israeli flag — featuring a Star of David flanked by two swastikas and the letters “NYU” — was raised atop the Steinhardt building overlooking Washington Square Park.

The disturbing display appeared shortly after 5 p.m. as hundreds of graduates and family members walked through West Fourth Street during NYU’s annual Grad Alley celebrations.

“We are shocked and deeply troubled that this hateful symbol expressing antisemitism was raised on a flagpole overlooking Washington Square Park,” NYU spokesperson Wiley Norvell said in a statement. “Campus Safety responded immediately to remove it and we are working closely with the NYPD to identify whoever is responsible.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also condemned the incident in a post on X.

“I am outraged that a swastika flag was raised overlooking Washington Square Park. This hateful antisemitic act was meant to spread fear among and intimidate Jewish New Yorkers. It has no place in our city,” Mamdani wrote.

“Our administration is committed to fighting antisemitism in all its forms and protecting the safety of Jewish New Yorkers,” he added, noting that the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

The university said the flag was removed within approximately 15 minutes.

The condemnation comes as Mamdani fails to confront escalating anti-Israel and anti-Jewish demonstrations across New York City. Many Jewish residents and community leaders pointed to this week’s protests in Flatbush, where demonstrators marched through heavily Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods late at night, sparking fear and outrage among residents.

Critics noted that aside from social media posts and statements, Mamdani has done little to address the intimidation and unrest targeting Jewish communities across the city.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

2 Responses

  1. Maybe the assimilated lefty young Jews will wake up. They are in the forefront of protests against Israel.

  2. Amazing to me is how dumb New Yorkers are surprised by Mamdani. He is a full fledged antisemite as is his whole family. Why even report what he says . Yeh I know he is the Msyor. So what.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

STALEMATE: Iran Says It Has “No Trust” in U.S., Casts Doubt On Negotiations As Ceasefire Limps On

Trump and Xi Claim Progress As China Summit Concludes, But Differences On Iran, Taiwan And Nuclear Arms Persist

HY’D: Golani Soldier Killed In Hezbollah Mortar Attack Overnight

CRISIS TALKS: Netanyahu Reexamining Draft Law Push Amid Deepening Rift With Chareidim

READY FOR THE SEASON: Catskills Hatzalah Coordinates With Federal, State, And Local Agencies Ahead Of Summer Influx

Israeli Government Advances Hundreds of Millions In Funding For Chareidim As Elections Loom

TRUMP: Xi Jinping Offered China’s Help To Keep Strait Of Hormuz Open, Won’t Arm Iran

ACHDUS IN SATMAR: Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel Opens Siget Bais Medrash to Brother’s Delegation of Nearly 1,000 Chassidim

LONG OVERDUE: Israel Files NY Times Defamation Lawsuit Over Article With “Hideous And Distorted Lies”

🔥 King Charles Visits Golders Green Following Antisemitic Stabbing Attack, Meets Victims And Shomrim [VIDEOS]